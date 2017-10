As the day gets colder, there is nothing quite like some freshly cooked food that can warm our body. Most foodies certainly will not say no to such a menu—a hot bowl of Cantonese-style Sampan Congee for breakfast, Hunan chili fish for lunch, chewy and juicy Beijing Roast Duck for dinner! But how can we travel leisurely between Guangdong, Hunan and Beijing in just one day? Don't worry. A high-speed railway trip can help you achieve it!